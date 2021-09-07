Regina Casé will be Sophie Charlotte’s mother in ‘An Eye for an Eye’

Sophie Charlotte and Regina Casé (Photo: Reproduction and Globo)

9 pm soap opera by João Emanuel Carneiro, “An eye for an eye” promises. Regina Casé, a great success in “Amor de Mãe”, was invited to play one of the protagonists, Zoé. She will be the mother of Leticia Colin and Sophie Charlotte, who, by the way, will change roles. The blind character, Maíra, will now be in charge of Sophie. Leticia will play Vanessa.

Gloria Pires, on the other hand, left the cast of the soap opera, which will be artistically directed by Carlos Araújo. She is going to do another project at Globo, which is still kept confidential.

In the plot, Maíra will have a difficult relationship with her sister and will be mistreated by her mother. She will have as godmother the character of Eliane Giardini, who, in turn, will be ex of villain played by Tony Ramos and mother of Caio Castro.

Caio will play the pair of Vanessa and Humberto Carrão, the one of Maíra. The cast will also have names like Marina Moschen, Cassio Gabus Mendes, Miguel Falabella and Tonico Pereira. The premiere is scheduled for October next year, after “Wetland”.

