Reinforcements and recovering players train this Monday at São Paulo | São Paulo

A small group of players from São Paulo took advantage of the holiday eve to do physical work at the Barra Funda CT, this Monday.

Just like last Saturday, Benítez, Calleri, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Rigoni worked. This Monday, they were joined by Pablo, Arboleda and Welington.

According to São Paulo, when disclosing the program for the week, training this Monday was reserved for newcomers or recovering athletes.

Calleri training at São Paulo this Monday — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc.net

The rest of the squad, much of it off since Saturday, will re-appear this Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of Daniel Alves and Miranda who are with the Brazilian team.

São Paulo prepares for Sunday’s game, against Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Benítez training at São Paulo this Monday — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc.net

Arboleda trains at CT in São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan / saopaulofc