Reserva do Atltico, Tch Tch the best Brazilian passer

Tch Tch has a 93% pass rate at the Brazilian Nationals, according to the stats app SofaScore (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Reserve of athletic, the steering wheel Tch Tch leads an important statistic in Series A of Brazilian championship. Among the athletes who have already competed in more than five games in the competition, the Galo athlete has the highest passing rate, with 93%. The data is from the application SofaScore.

In the matter, Tch Tch is ahead of other defensive midfielders such as Camacho (91%), from Santos, Z Rafael (90%), from Palmeiras, Willian Maranho (90%), from Atltico Goianiense and Diego (90%), from Flamengo.

The midfielder Alvinegro participated in 17 of the 18 games played by Atltico at the Brazilian Nationals – 14 of them as a starter. However, after Atletico’s victory by 2-1 over Juventude, in a first leg of the 15th round, Tch Tch lost space in the ‘initial 11’ of Galo.

With the departure of defensive midfielder Alison, from Santos to Al-Hazem, from Saudi Arabia, Tch Tch took the lead among the setters with at least five games in the Brazilian Nationals. Striker Eduardo Vargas, also from Atltico, is the runner-up in the category, with 92.6%.

Table of the best Brazilian draws (Photo: Reproduction/SofaScore)

At Galo, Tch Tch works with competition from Jair, Alan Franco, Neto, Allan and Zaracho. The last two have been used with greater frequency among incumbents. The athlete, however, deals naturally in the dispute for position.

“This is due to the enormous quality of our squad. The rotation and changes will happen. We know that this happens. As some have already been left out in some matches, this has been happening in recent games. Calm, happy also for the ability to who is coming in. We have been doing something very good in all the competitions. So, something natural in front of such a qualified cast”, he said in an interview given this Monday (6).

Tch Tch was announced by Atltico on April 6, in the first hire requested by coach Cuca in his second spell. Since then, the defensive midfielder has played 36 games with the Rooster shirt and scored a goal. It is on loan from So Paulo until May 31, 2022 – with pre-fixed economic rights, in case the Minas Gerais club opts for the purchase at the end of the provisional contract.