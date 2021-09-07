Rethinking the indiscriminate use of oxytocin for weight loss – 05/09/2021

You have certainly opened the internet on your cell phone in recent months and came across numerous advertisements or articles addressing the use of oxytocin. For aesthetic, emotional or behavioral purposes, it has not always had its use indicated with such commercial force as at this time. And I ask myself: will it work?

The use of oxytocin as ‘love hormone’, or ‘pleasure hormone’, for appetite control, mood improvement, stress reduction is a double-edged, dangerous sword that can become a major problem in a society. whose immediacy and the quick search for the solution of problems — even if it is just a momentary buffer effect or that typical ‘covering the sun with a sieve’ — becomes strong.

As everything in our body works based on balance, the excess of any substance or biochemical responses will bring an adaptive response, and the danger lies right there: in the adaptive response to the use of oxytocin by immediate individuals.

Let us then analyze the reason that leads me to believe that the indiscriminate use of oxytocin should be rethought.

How does she act?

Oxytocin is a protein-based hormone, manufactured in the hypothalamus and deposited in the pituitary when there are stimuli, usually social, in addition to the link to childbirth in pregnant women. It is released, causing uterine contractions, ejection of breast milk, pleasure, well-being and relaxation, controlling mood, anxiety and stress level.

Why use as a medicine/supplement?

Common in many cases of induced pelvic birth or when there is fetal and mother suffering, the use of oxytocin has helped medicine in the most important and emerging situations to save the lives of both the baby and the mother.

Apart from these cases, oxytocin is also being widely used in treatments to reduce addiction to drugs, especially the most potent ones such as crack, heroin, cocaine, in the initial phases of treatment, in which there is the abstinence phase, and in the final phases of treatment, when there is a search for addition. Oxytocin is directly related to the hug, because in it, in a simple gesture, it is possible to increase its production and release in the body, immediately generating a sensation of pleasure, lightness, welcoming, general well-being.

Knowing that it is easily produced and released, in several cases such as depression, generalized anxiety disorder, or high levels of stress, such as burnout, the amount of oxytocin may fall short of the need, causing a chain reaction in well-being , sleep quality, response to food search (addition), mood changes, leaving the individual tired, tense, nervous, anxious, and perhaps with compulsive actions, whether in feeding or any other way of escape.

In these uses, medicine is having excellent results, helping individuals who suffer from these conditions to momentarily control the harmful responses the organism generated at that moment and which could even trigger an addiction (since in addiction there is a synthetic and artificial induction of immediate pleasure and momentary).

Well, after these considerations, you may be thinking: “Wow, Taise, you said that you should rethink the use, but I only saw good things!”. Yes, it really has many benefits and clearly helps medicine to get an immediate response to a problem already installed in the individual, for different causes: isolation, loss of family, increased stress at work, financial life, addiction tendency, traumas etc.

But what about the use for weight loss? How can this be beneficial to the individual?

With proper monitoring, we know that in a few individual cases it is necessary to use some medication to help control their binge attacks for a fixed period of time. But only, and exclusively, using medications or diets to get a result on the scale is not the best option or choice. This is because temporarily our organism will be induced not to respond to food, or the search for food, by resolving its emotional cravings and compulsive behavior.

We know that stress, as well as feelings of guilt, sadness and anxiety, lead many individuals to take this body reaction into food, and by taking it out on food, the body creates a bond of immediate ‘pleasure’ that, immediately after eating, can turn into more guilt, frustration, and it snowballs.

By using oxytocin as a means of controlling this response, the problem will only be solved at the time of life in which it is used, after all its use cannot be prolonged, otherwise the organism’s own natural production ceases or exponentially decreases, in order to maintain the control and balance (feedback system). Thus, weight loss can be positive, after all the individual ate less and felt fully well-being during use.

The question is: and then what?

After the reduction in use, there will be a natural period of regulation of endogenous production, if the behavior and dietary re-education of that individual was not complete and efficient. Naturally, during this period of regulation, the body will again need to search for things that make it have the same pleasure as before, and this will happen through food, if you are a patient with binge eating disorder, or with food addiction.

This means that: what we call ‘food addiction’ could double in intensity. If it is not for food, the risk of new addictions or of disturbed mood responses may occur in other segments of the individual’s social life, thus becoming a risk.

What I would like to emphasize then, for the purpose of this analysis, is precisely the fact that using a medication, as well as other drugs we have found for off-label use in weight loss, any and all results will be visible at the first moment, it will be exclusive in the physical result, bringing, yes, a possible weight loss, as they reduce the search for food, the addition, or emotional lack of control in food (what we know as emotional eating). However, after cessation of use, there will always be consequences, to a greater or lesser degree, if the individual is not accompanied by a nutritionist, a psychologist or doctors who understand the individual’s behavioral responses to their feelings, emotions and disorders.