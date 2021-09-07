Rick & Morty | New live-action commercial recreates famous scene from the series

To celebrate the arrival of the last episode of the 5th season of ‘Rick & Morty‘ at HBO Max, the third live-action commercial starring Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell was revealed by adult swim.

This time, it’s an homage to one of the most famous scenes in the series.

Rick Sanchez is a genius scientist and alcoholic who has moved in with the family of his daughter Beth, an equine cardiac surgeon. He divides his time between developing high-tech projects in his laboratory (Beth’s house garage) and taking his 14-year-old grandson Morty on dangerous and surreal adventures through the Multiverse. Combined with preexisting tensions within the family, these events cause sensitive Morty much anguish at home and at school.

The creators, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, continue to develop new episodes, as the production received a renewal order for another 70 episodes.

In Brazil, the series is available via HBO Max.