Rodrigo Simas admits paternity charges and declares passion for his nephews | famous

For the public, he is Rodrigo Simas. For the nephews – and there’s another one on the way – it’s Uncle Rod: affectionate, playful and even teasing, as he defines himself in a conversation with Gshow: “The family keeps growing. I’m an uncle in love with his nephews and , sometimes I piss them off a lot (laughs)”.
The quartet formed by Joaquim, Mary, Vincent (sons of Felipe Simas it’s from Mariana Uhlmann), and Madalena (in Yanna Lavigne and Bruno Gissoni, who will also be parents of Amelia), but all in a mess, of course!
At 29, Rodrigo Simas says he doesn’t want to be a father for now — Photo: Divulgação/Guilherme Lima
To make the connection even more complete, Agatha Moreira came to the family. With her boyfriend, came the combo and she became aunt Agatha, dear to the kids. When they meet, it’s a guaranteed spree.
“Everyone loves Uncle Rod, but they prefer Tia Agatha… There’s no way around it”, jokes the 29-year-old artist, who prefers that way, for now, just to enjoy his brothers’ children. He admits to rolling a paternity charge, but says he has learned to deal with it and is very sure of his decision not to have, for now, an heir to call his own.
“I’m always asked about… I often feel a charge, more because my siblings are already parents, but I’m well-resolved and, at the moment, I don’t feel like it. Being a father is a challenge, a responsibility, it’s educating, maturing, giving up a lot of things… It’s also a lot of love, a transforming feeling”, defines Simas, who closely monitors the development of children.
Rodrigo Simas jokes that he’s a naughty uncle — Photo: Divulgação/Guilherme Lima
At the moment, he and Agatha are happy like that and focused on their careers. She is on air in the special edition of Secret Truths, he was the runner-up of Super Dance of the Famous. The two moved in together during quarantine and recently moved into a nice new house. Plans now include a party to celebrate their three-year relationship.
“We want to have a celebration, a party, even more after these two difficult years”, says Simas.
Rodrigo Simas says that uncle Rod is loved, but that the children prefer aunt Agatha — Photo: Divulgação/Guilherme Lima
About life together, he says it couldn’t be better. The relationship is based on friendship, respect and complicity, according to the artist.
“Everything’s great.” The challenges are normal in a couple’s life, but Agatha and I respect spaces, each other’s freedom and we have a dialogue that is very present in our daily lives. It is important to know that we are two people who, by choice, are together and happy.”
Rodrigo Simas reveals plans to hold a party to celebrate his relationship with Agatha Moreira — Photo: Divulgação/Guilherme Lima
We separate 5 moments that prove that uncle Rod and aunt Agatha are really loved by the kids in the family. Check out! ❤️❤️
