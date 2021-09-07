Roger Guedes is listed for the first time in Corinthians, and João Pedro is out; see full list

The match against Juventude, this Tuesday (7), at 9:30 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, will mark the debut of striker Roger Guedes for Corinthians. Recently hired by the Parque São Jorge club, the athlete was listed for the first time.

In turn, right-back João Pedro, who was also recently hired, is not among those called up for the duel against Papo, as well as goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

For right back, the only one available is Fagner. The boy Du Queiroz, who has been improvised in the absence of the owner of the position, is the immediate replacement on the bench.

Without Adson, who continues to recover from trauma to his left leg, suffered last August 22, in the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, in Curitiba, Willian, who is still looking for the best game condition, and Ruan Oliveira, who interrupted his physical transition to return to treatment for a knee injury suffered a year ago, the likely starting lineup to face Papo is Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Roni (Renato Augusto) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Luan (Roger Guedes) and Jô.

Check out the complete related list:

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Mosquito, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes