Santos stays between Rogério Ceni and Carille in the search for a new coach after Fernando Diniz leaves

After Fernando Diniz’s resignation, last Sunday, the saints has already started the search for a new coach. And, according to the Sports Gazette, there are two clear favorites: Rogerio Ceni and Fabio Carille.

The names have already been approved by the Management Committee of the club alvinegro, which met on Monday with André Mazzuco, executive director of football at Peixe.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow Santos news on SportsCenter, which has transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

The board’s idea is to define the new coach between Tuesday and Wednesday. As with Fernando Diniz, the contract will not have a pre-established termination fine, only the amounts provided for in the CLT.

At the moment, Ceni’s name is the strongest. However, the decision will depend on several factors, such as cost-benefit, analysis of the cast-coach profile and the possible requests for reinforcements to be made.

Remember that both commanders are currently unemployed.

Rogério Ceni during a game between Flamengo and Vélez, for Libertadores Staff Images/Conmebol

Ceni has been without a club since he was fired by Flamengo, on July 10th.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Carille, in turn, was in the Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, but was sent away on August 22 by the board of the Middle East team.

The Baixada club returns to the field on Saturday (11), when it faces the Bahia, fur Brazilian championship.

At the moment, Peixe is in the 13th position of Serie A, with 22 points.