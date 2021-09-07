Savings has a negative result for the first time since the return of emergency aid – 09/06/2021 – Market

After four months of positive results, withdrawals from savings accounts surpassed deposits by R$ 5.46 billion in August. The data was released by BC (Central Bank) on Monday (6).

This is the first negative result since the return of emergency aid in April.

In July, savings had a net inflow of R$ 6.37 billion.

In the first three months of 2021, when payments for the new round of the benefit had not yet started, the numbers came in negative by R$ 27.5 billion. As of April, the fundraising of the booklet returned to be positive, with R$ 3.8 billion.

In May, the net inflow was lower, at R$72.6 million, but remained positive. In June, savings account registered the biggest funding of the year, with R$ 7 billion.

In August, Brazilians deposited R$295.9 billion in savings accounts and withdrew R$301.3 billion, the second largest withdrawal of the year.

Even with the negative result, the balance, which is the entire amount invested in the modality, remained above R$ 1 trillion in the month. The inventory reached the mark for the first time in history in September of last year with the significant increase in net inflows — the difference between inflows and outflows.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the results of the passbook are impacted by the payment of emergency aid.

The amounts are paid through Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital savings account, which helped explain the sharp rise in net funding throughout 2020, which broke a record with R$ 166.3 in net inflows.

After the arrival of the virus in the country, in March of last year, the book recorded high values ​​in net uptake in the following months, compared to the rest of the series.

At the height of the crisis, in April 2020, the fundraising of savings reached a record, with R$ 30.4 billion. The result was surpassed in May of that year, with R$ 37.2 billion, the highest in the historical series so far.​

In August, however, even with the payment of the benefit, which kept the level of deposits high, Brazilians withdrew more funds from the modality.

The passbook yields the TR (Referential Rate), now zeroed, plus 70% of the Selic, which is at 5.25% per year.

The rule provides that, when the base interest rate is above 8.5% per year, the savings yield is 0.50% per month, plus the TR. If the Selic rate is less than or equal to 8.5% per year, the investment is remunerated at 70% of the Selic, plus the TR.

Economist Marcelo Neri, director of the FGV Social study center, attributed the negative result of savings in August to inflation, which erodes purchasing power, unemployment and the loss of worker income in recent months.

With a tighter budget, Brazilians had to resort to savings to be able to pay the bills.

“These are losses and people need to resort to the funds they have. Most turn to friends and relatives. 61% of the poorest say that this is the main way to deal with uncertainties, but as everyone goes through difficulties, one cannot help the other and you need to withdraw from reserves. Savings remains the most popular asset,” he pointed out.

Neri pointed out that the average loss of income in the pandemic was 9.4%.

“The indicators are even worse in the lower income classes. The unemployment rate among the poorest reaches 35% and the loss of income is 21%, compared to the beginning of the pandemic [de Covid-19]”, explains.

The economist also recalled that the first round of aid, paid between April and December of last year, had a higher value and allowed some to save money to face financial difficulties in the future.

“We went through a situation of extreme uncertainty, the poverty rate was multiplied by three in August 2020, at the height of the aid, to March 2021, when it was interrupted. This roller coaster implied the need for people to save resources and savings had record fundraising last year,” said Neri.

The new round of aid, which started to be paid in April this year and runs until October, is worth less than the first version, initially at R$600 and then reduced to R$300. This time, the benefit has an average value of R$250, but it can be R$150 or R$375, depending on the size of the recipient’s family.

Arnaldo Lima, economist and director of public strategies at the MAG (Mongeral Aegon Group), considered that the income from savings is less attractive than that of other investments, which may have encouraged withdrawals.

“Since 2012 the profitability of savings has been linked to 70% of the Selic when it is below 8.5%, which should not change until next year. In this last year, the profitability was negative, because the interest rate was low and inflation did not allow for a real gain,” he said.