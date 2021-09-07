Savings withdrawals exceed deposits by R$5.467 billion in August, says Central Bank | Economy

Withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$ 5.467 billion in August this year, the Central Bank reported on Monday (6).

According to the institution, deposits totaled BRL 295.902 billion last month, while withdrawals of resources totaled BRL 301.369 billion in the period.

The August result interrupted a cycle of four consecutive months of net inflows of resources, according to BC’s historical series. From April to July, R$17.380 billion had entered the savings account.

Between January and March, there was a net withdrawal of R$ 25.542 billion from the modality’s resources. The period coincided with the absence of payment of emergency aid, which ended in December of last year and was repaid in April of this year. The government plans to pay the benefit until October.

SAVING RESULT NET AMOUNT IN BRL BILLION (DEPOSITS LESS WITHDRAWAL) Source: CENTRAL BANK

From January to August of this year, however, there was still a net outflow of resources due to the withdrawal of values ​​in the first months of 2021. In the accumulated result for the year, withdrawals exceeded deposits by R$ 15.629 billion, informed the BC.

With the withdrawal of funds from savings last month, the stock of deposited amounts – that is, the total volume invested in this modality – registered a drop in the period.

In December last year, the balance of savings was R$ 1.035 trillion, rising to R$ 1.038 trillion in July this year and, now, it has fallen to R$ 1.036 trillion in August.

In addition to deposits and withdrawals, earnings credited to savers’ accounts are also accounted for in the savings stock. In August of this year, earnings totaled R$ 2.719 billion.

With the Selic rate at 5.25% per year, the remuneration of savings is currently at 3.68% per year, plus the Referential Rate (which is zero), according to the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac) .