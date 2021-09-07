see when the release of withdrawals will return

This Tuesday (7), is a holiday throughout Brazil. The date marks the country’s independence. For this reason, Caixa Econômica Federal interrupted the release of emergency assistance withdrawals for informal workers who are part of this group. On social media, a lot of people are wondering when these permissions will come back.

According to the official calendar of the project, the release of the fifth installment will return next Thursday (9). On this day, by the way, Caixa will release the money in kind to people who were born in the month of May. And on Friday (10), it will be the turn of those who have their birthdays in the month of June.

Until now, Caixa made this release to some groups. We are therefore talking about people who were born in the months of January, February, March and April. The birthdays of the fourth month of the year were able to withdraw the remaining content of the fifth installment this Monday (6), before the stoppage of the dates.

In practice, this is not a change. Since it launched this calendar, Caixa Econômica Federal has informed that it would not make payments on this holiday or the following day. Therefore, people from other groups will have to wait a little longer to be able to receive this amount in kind.

Those who are part of Bolsa Família and are receiving Emergency Assistance do not need to worry about it. It turns out that these people can withdraw the benefit from the date of release in cash. They just need to follow the same calendar which is based on the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

Remember that people who have not yet received permission to withdraw the benefit can use the money. But right now, these individuals need to move the amount through Caixa Tem or Internet Banking

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, something around 70% of the users of Emergency Aid use the money digitally. This implies saying that the other 30% prefer to take the amount.

Even after withdrawals begin, informal people can continue to use the money digitally. So no one is obliged to go and collect this amount from the cashiers. It is therefore an exclusive decision of the citizen.

After a hiatus of three months without payments at the beginning of this year, the Federal Government decided to resume the transfer of Emergency Aid in the last month of April. Only now the program is working in a reduced version.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, today something around 37 million Brazilians are receiving the benefit. To get an idea of ​​the size of the difference, last year this number approached 70 million.

In addition, values ​​also dropped. Also according to the Ministry of Citizenship, Aid currently pays amounts ranging between R$ 150 and R$ 375 depending on the public. In 2020, at the beginning of payments, the minimum amount was R$600.