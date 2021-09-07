see who can schedule the 2nd dose of vaccine in Mogi this Monday

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes continues, this Monday (6), with the online scheduling for vaccination against Covid-19.

At 3 pm there were still 1,158 vacancies for the application of the second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine (Fiocruz), with 486 for those who took the first one until June 16th and 672 for those who took the first one until June 20th.

According to the secretariat’s guidelines, those who took the first dose of Astrazeneca after June 20 must wait for the opening of new appointments, as well as those who wait to take the first dose or second dose of Pfizer or Coronavac.

To receive the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Mogi das Cruzes, the interested party must make an appointment online at Clique Vacina and appear at the chosen place and time, carrying a personal document, proof of appointment and proof of the first dose.

So far, 462,206 doses of the vaccine have been applied in the city, according to data from the municipal administration, with 311,517 first doses, 140,646 second doses and 10,043 single doses (Janssen). According to the latest IBGE estimate, Mogi das Cruzes has approximately 455,587 people in 2021, which means that 33% of the Mogian population is immunized with the second dose or single dose.