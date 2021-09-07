Shang-Chi promotes Black Widow’s easter egg scene; Look

Marvel released a scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings which has a reference to Black Widow. In the sequence, which can be seen above, the protagonist (Simu Liu) and her friend Katy (awkwafina) go through a fighter named Helen, played by Jade Xu, characterized as a Black Widow.

The actress was also in Black Widow, and apparently lives the same character in the MCU movie. Check out an image from her Instagram below, which highlights her look in Natasha Romanoff’s solo feature:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings premiered last Friday (3) and has already grossed more than $146 million at the box office worldwide. Black Widow, in turn, is available on the Disney+.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which shows the title character dealing with ghosts from his past and recovering the martial and mystical arts training he received as a child, is already in theaters.

