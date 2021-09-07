Luciano Huck dedicates an entire chapter of his recently released book “De Porta em Porta” to his wife, Angelica. The presenter details how the two met and recalls that they fell in love backstage in the movie “A Summer Show”, shot in 2003, when both were dating other people.

“We hadn’t even made it past the first page (reading) of the text and I was already completely in love. (…). The problem is that this time there was not one, but two small details: she was dating, and so was I.” , said Huck, without naming names.

At the time, Angélica was dating actor and singer Maurício Mattar, and Luciano, stylist Astrid Monteiro de Carvalho. According to reports in the book, the two decided to end their relationships to be together.

“Backstage footage was worthy of the term ‘film story’. The two of us, the protagonists, ended the relationships we were in and immersed ourselves in our tale of love,” the artist wrote.

Huck reports in the book all the times he met Angelica before the relationship. The first was backstage at a magazine shoot in the mid-1990s. At the time, both were with their then-couples posing for a story about Valentine’s Day.

The second time they crossed paths was at the launch party for “Caldeirão do Huck”, in 2000, in Morro da Urca. Angelica was present accompanied by her boyfriend at the time.

The third meeting was when Huck’s production, to his happiness, invited Angelica to sing on the program. Afterwards, they recorded together a painting for “Caldeirão” in Fernando de Noronha, in which the presenter took a class to learn how to drive.

“We sat face to face on the outbound flight, and I confess that I was already fascinated. Everything about her was intense: the color of her eyes, her skin, her easy smile, her hoarse voice, her contagious friendliness, her good mood. television, from the ‘I’m going by taxi’, from the covers of magazines, it wasn’t there anymore. In the intimacy, she was even better: a normal girl, nice people, fun and very intelligent”, he details, recalling:

“The meeting was not perfect due to a ‘small’ detail: Angelica had a boyfriend. The trip was over, life went on, each one going to his or her own side”.

Until, with a little help from fate, they were invited, years later, to live as a couple in movie theaters. “And the reason for accepting was right there on the set, next to me, wearing denim overalls and a white T-shirt,” recalls Huck, who remains firm and in love with his beloved, eighteen years old and with three children.