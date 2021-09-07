Shelving with 16 vehicles leaves eight injured on Carlos Tonani Highway in Sertãozinho, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

A pile-up involving 16 vehicles left eight injured, two of them in serious condition, on the afternoon of Monday (6), on the Carlos Tonani Highway, between Sertãozinho (SP) and Barrinha (SP).
According to information from the Fire Department, the collision at around 5 pm involved cars, trucks and motorcycles near an orphanage. The cause may have been smoke from a fire on the side of the highway.
“Probably, one of the vehicles slowed down and the others crashed in sequence,” said PM corporal Fernando Viana.
(CORRECTION: G1 was wrong to report that the accident left people dead at the scene. The information was corrected at 6:10 pm this Monday.)
One of the wounded, an as-yet-unidentified man, was on a motorcycle and was found under a truck. He suffered head trauma and fractures, was intubated on site and referred to the Emergency Unit of the Hospital das Clínicas (HC-UE) in Ribeirão Preto (SP).
According to firefighters, there is a second victim in serious condition who suffered fractures. She was taken to Santa Casa de Sertãozinho (SP).
Teams from the Municipal Civil Guard (GCM), the Military Highway Police, the Fire Department and the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) worked to help the injured and help drivers on the highway.
The lane remains blocked for drivers heading towards Barrinha-Sertãozinho. Drivers must use the detour passing through the industrial district. The opposite track has already been released.
The expertise was activated and the vehicles should only be removed after analysis.
