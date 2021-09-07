Show do Milhão with Celso Portiolli gives double the boupe of Record · TV News

Presented by Celso Portiolli, the debut of the new Show do Milhão recorded an average of 6.2 points and left SBT in second place in Greater São Paulo. On the air from 23:21 on Friday (3) until 12:16 on Saturday (4), the Q&A program gave the double of Record’s bouncing score, which scored 3.1 in the direct confrontation.

On the banner, Edir Macedo’s radio broadcast the documentary series O Hospital and the beginning of JR 24h. Show do Milhão 2021 started to be broadcast in the time that was the Tela de Sucessos and raised SBT’s audience compared to the previous four weeks.

Longer than the game show, the films had scored 5.0 points on Fridays in August, meaning that Celso Portiolli’s attraction increased the post-Ratinho track on Friday by 24%.

See below the September 3 hearings in Greater São Paulo:

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP