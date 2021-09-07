Show do Milhão with Celso Portiolli gives double the boupe of Record · TV News

Presented by Celso Portiolli, the debut of the new Show do Milhão recorded an average of 6.2 points and left SBT in second place in Greater São Paulo. On the air from 23:21 on Friday (3) until 12:16 on Saturday (4), the Q&A program gave the double of Record’s bouncing score, which scored 3.1 in the direct confrontation.

On the banner, Edir Macedo’s radio broadcast the documentary series O Hospital and the beginning of JR 24h. Show do Milhão 2021 started to be broadcast in the time that was the Tela de Sucessos and raised SBT’s audience compared to the previous four weeks.

Longer than the game show, the films had scored 5.0 points on Fridays in August, meaning that Celso Portiolli’s attraction increased the post-Ratinho track on Friday by 24%.

See below the September 3 hearings in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.6 good morning SP 7.2 Good morning Brazil 7.5 More you 6.0 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.0 SP1 9.5 Globe Sports 10.3 Newspaper Today 10.3 Afternoon Session: In Search of Love 8.8 you you you 13.1 Workout 13.1 in the times of the emperor 15.0 SP2 18.2 grab hold 20.7 National Newspaper 26.5 Empire 26.7 Globo reporter 18.6 secret truths 12.6 Globo Newspaper 9.2 conversation with bial 6.3 Owl 1: No Evidence 4,5 Owl 2: Words and Images 3.3 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8 Morning General Balance 2.2 Morning General Balance (location) 2.9 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 3.8 JR 24h (morning) 3.9 General balance 6.8 Proof of love 6.3 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.2 City Alert 6.8 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.6 Journal of Record 8.6 Genesis 10.1 when you call the heart 6.6 Island Record 5.9 The hospital 3.3 JR 24h (dawn) 2.1 Speaks, I hear you 0.9 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5 First Impact 2.9 Come here 3.1 Good Morning & Co. 4.1 gossiping 3.6 Family Cases 4.0 indomitable heart 6,7 true loves 6.5 SBT Brazil 5.4 wheel to wheel 6.1 Chest Award Coupon 5.9 Chiquititas 5.3 Mouse program 5.8 Million Show 6.2 the night 3.7 Operation Mosque 2.7 Reporter Connection 2.5 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2,3 The Big Bang Theory 1.6

Source: Broadcasters