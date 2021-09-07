Simu Liu jokes with those who wished the film “failure”

the protagonist of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Simu Liu, made a joke with the “haters” of the film this Monday (6). The actor, who used to be a model of image banks, used one of his photos as a joke.

“I laughing at people who thought we were going to fail,” Liu wrote. Check out the post below:

“I’ve said before that this movie will change the world. It will put a smile where there wasn’t one before. Pride where there was shame. Compassion where there was ignorance. If we can touch even one person, our lives will be better than ever before. “, reflected the actor in a letter.

The film, which opened last Friday (3), has already grossed more than US$ 146 million at the worldwide box office.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, which shows the title character dealing with ghosts from his past and recovering the martial and mystical arts training he received as a child, is already in theaters.

