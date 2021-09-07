Singapore tests ‘Xavier’, robot that detects population misbehavior | World

Singapore has begun testing two robots, nicknamed “Xavier”, to patrol public areas and deter population misbehavior. In this first step, the following will be detected:

disrespect to Covid-19 prevention protocols;

cigarette use in prohibited environments

and bicycle parking in inappropriate places.

Robots are equipped with cameras and trigger real-time alerts to a command and control center.

The two “Xaviers” will initially circulate in an area of ​​high pedestrian traffic in the center of the country.

2 of 3 Robot was placed in center with intense pedestrian movement — Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters Robot was placed in center with intense pedestrian movement — Photo: Edgar Su/Reuters

Singapore’s government agency said that in the first three weeks, robots that detect bad behavior will display educational messages. For now, there will be no punishment or use of images in legal proceedings.

3 of 3 ‘Xavier’ shows educational messages to pedestrians — Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP ‘Xavier’ shows educational messages to pedestrians — Photo: Roslan Rahman/AFP

In the long term, the use of robots should be expanded:

“The implementation of Xavier will support the work of civil servants, as it will reduce the labor for foot patrols and will increase the operation’s efficiency,” the agency said.