Solemnity at Alvorada will feature cannon fire and smoke squadron

posted on 09/06/2021 18:52 / updated on 09/06/2021 18:53



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

President Jair Bolsonaro will participate, on this September 7th holiday, in the civic ceremony of raising the flag at Palácio da Alvorada. The event, scheduled for 9:00 am, will replace the traditional September 7 parade at the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

According to Planalto, the ceremony will begin with the arrival of 18 paratroopers at the official residence, followed by the delivery of the Brazilian flag to the president by a military paratrooper. Then, the National Anthem will be played, with the raising of the Flag, followed by a 21-gun salute.

At the end of the ceremony, the Esquadrilha da Fumaça will perform a presentation. This will be the second year without a civic-military parade on the Esplanade due to the pandemic. The celebration of the 199th anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence will have a reduced structure for the press and the public, as was the case last year.

In 2020, without a mask, the Chief Executive left the official residence in a Rolls Royce, accompanied by a group of children. The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, walked out the door of Alvorada and greeted gifts.

The president did not speak at the event and aired a statement at night on national radio and television, in which he extolled moments in national history and claimed to have a commitment to freedom and democracy, although he indirectly praised the period of military dictatorship. Pancakes were recorded during the broadcast.