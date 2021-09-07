Sonic Colors: Ultimate is full of bugs and can even cause seizures

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be officially released tomorrow, September 7th, but people who have had access to the game have reported that it is riddled with bugs and glitches on the Nintendo Switch. There are so many who took the conversations about the game on social networks over the weekend, even generating some compilations of what might appear in the game:

Some of the problems result in intensely flashing lights, which can even cause seizures in people who are prone to it – with a history of epilepsy and the like.

Our review of Sonic Colors Ultimate isn’t ready yet, but we can confirm that the glitches being discussed on Twitter can happen on real Switch hardware with the 1.0.3 version of the game installed. The following video was captured from our review copy. See replies for details. pic.twitter.com/8xad5LjlNy — Nintendo World Report (@Nintendo_NWR) September 5, 2021

Sega is already aware of the bugs and working on a patch to fix the issues. Kate “MiniKitty” Chrzanowski, the producer’s social media, commented on Twitter that all feedback from Sonic Colors: Ultimate has been appreciated, and that teams are listening to fix the game. But the process has been hampered by false bug reports as well.

Quick aside: we’ve seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control. Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process. If you’re having issues, please flag them here: https://t.co/vymOVVEyZp — Katie – MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) September 5, 2021

Unfortunately, in the age of social media, many people just want to join the discussions and secure some likes, which has caused some players to record the game using an emulator to create videos with the glitches. Of course, Sega is not responsible for the quality of its games on unofficial emulators, and MiniKitty comments that wasting time figuring out which are legitimate and emulator bugs has actually slowed the process of finding what needs to be fixed in the game. .