SP begins to apply the 3rd dose of the vaccine in elderly people from 90 years of age onwards

São Paulo starts today (6) to apply the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The first to be covered are seniors over 90 years of age who have taken the second dose of the immunizing agent for at least six months, that is, until March 6th. The immunization of this group, according to the calendar released by Governor João Doria (PSDB-SP), runs until the 12th of this month.

In the capital, the application, according to the municipal secretary of Health of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, will be with the vaccine that is available.

Aparecido also points out that, among those who will be vaccinated this Monday, priority is given to the indigenous population and those who are bedridden in nursing homes, long-term institutions or at home.

To get vaccinated, just go to any health center near your home with an official document with a photo in hand and a vaccination card with doses against covid.

In some cities, such as the capital of São Paulo, it is also necessary to bring proof of residence. Therefore, it is important to check with the respective Municipal Health Department the rules for each municipality.

To take the third dose, you must be over 90 years old and have taken the second dose for at least 6 months Image: Getty Images

If the proof is not in your name, it is allowed to be in the name of the children, spouse or partner, but it is mandatory to present, in these cases, a document that proves the link, such as RG, birth or marriage certificate and deed of stable union.

Currently, 99% of the population over the age of 18 years has received at least one dose of vaccine in São Paulo, totaling 31.1 million people.

From September 13, the state will apply the third dose in elderly people aged 85 to 89 years.

See the calendar already set