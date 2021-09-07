Striker stands out in Corinthians Under-20 and participates in a goal every 57 minutes; short link

One of the highlights of Corinthians in the current U-20 season is Giovane. The 17-year-old striker who arrived at the club on loan from Capivariano, in June this year, has been playing good football and showing good numbers in Timão’s shirt.

With just over two months at Corinthians, Giovane has already participated in nine games in the Under-20 team. Recently, he overtook the competition and consolidated himself as a first-team player in the attack, partnering with Cauê. There were four goals and two assists for Corinthians so far.

According to a survey by the My Timon, Giovane was on the field for Timãozinho for 344 minutes so far. Therefore, he has a direct participation in goals, scoring or serving a teammate, every 57 minutes.

Giovane already had experience in Capivariano’s professional team, who competed in the A3 Series of the Paulista Championship this year. According to the calculation of the My Timon, the forward arrived at the Parque São Jorge club on a one-year loan.

The agreement with Capiviarian has fixed call option, with the values ​​kept confidential. If the trigger is activated, Giovane’s economic rights will be divided as follows: 60% for Corinthians and 40% for Capivariano.

The expectation of people close to the player is that Giovane will be able to have a quick transition to the Corinthians first team, considering he was playing in a professional competition with Capivariano.

Giovane games for Corinthians

Corinthians 7 x 1 Bahia – 05/09/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 82 minutes (Goal + assistance)

– 05/09/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 82 minutes (Goal + assistance) Ceará 1 x 2 Corinthians – 08/29/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 45 minutes (Goal)

– 08/29/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 45 minutes (Goal) Corinthians 6 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino – 08/26/2021 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 45 minutes (Two goals + assistance)

– 08/26/2021 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 45 minutes (Two goals + assistance) Corinthians 4 x 0 Atlético-GO – 08/21/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 11 minutes

– 08/21/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 11 minutes Youth 0 x 0 Corinthians – 08/18/2021 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 78 minutes

– 08/18/2021 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 78 minutes Corinthians 2 x 2 Palms – 08/08/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 3 minutes

– 08/08/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 3 minutes Corinthians 1 x 1 National-SP 11/08/2021 at 15:00 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 7 minutes

11/08/2021 at 15:00 – Paulista Sub-20 2021 – 7 minutes Portuguese 0 x 1 Corinthians – 08/05/2021 – São Paulo Sub-20 2021 – 62 minutes

– 08/05/2021 – São Paulo Sub-20 2021 – 62 minutes Flamengo 3 x 1 Corinthians – 08/01/2021 – Brazilian Under-20 2021 – 11 minutes

