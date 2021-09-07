Super Sete can pay R$900,000 this Monday; check the numbers

THE super seven, contest 140, is accumulated and can pay BRL 900 thousand for those who hit the main track this Monday (the 6th).

See the winning streak:

1 – 1 – 9 – 9 – 7 – 8 – 9

In the last contest, drawn on Friday (the 3rd), nobody hit the main track.

Read too:

Did you bet on accumulated Quina? Check out the lucky dozens of this Monday

Doria says she will follow acts on the 7th of the PM’s Operations Center

Sisters are shot at a funk ball in Rio de Janeiro; one dies

Digital influencer is stabbed to death by her husband in Valinhos, in the interior of São Paulo

Already four people made six hits and took, each one, R$ 7,955.17.

Another 55 lucky ones scored five points and won R$826.51.

Independence Lotofácil

André Porto/Metro

Another mega-millionaire prize that will be raffled in the next few days is the Lotofácil da Independência, on September 11th. For this year, the estimated prize for whoever hits the dozens drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal reaches R$ 150 million.

Unlike other Caixa lotteries drawings, the Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. This means that the prize will be paid on the 11th anyway. If no one gets the 15 tens right, it goes to whoever gets 14, and so on.

The draw will take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, from 8 pm on September 11th. The single bet costs R$2.50.

The bettor, if he wants, can choose to give a helping hand to luck and fill in more than 15 numbers on the wheel. You can choose up to 20 numbers on the ticket, but the price of the bet goes up from R$ 2.50 to 38,760.00.

Understand how sweepstakes work

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.