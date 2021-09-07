Teen vaccination against Covid to resume on Wednesday, says Paes | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, published on a social network, this Monday (6), that on Wednesday (8) the vaccination schedule for adolescents in the city will be resumed..

On Wednesday and Thursday (9), according to content shared by the mayor, 15-year-old girls will be vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against Covid.

And on Friday it will be the turn of boys of the same age.

The publication reminds that “people aged 25 or over, pregnant women, postpartum women, breastfeeding women and people with disabilities (PwD) aged 12 or over can also get vaccinated, preferably in the afternoon”.

Arrival of Pfizer doses

Arrived in Rio de Janeiro during the weekend just over 365,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. However, the amount of immunizing does not allow the resumption of the vaccination schedule in Rio, currently suspended for teenagers.

In a statement, the State Department of Health (SES) reported that the 365,040 doses of Pfizer were delivered by the Ministry of Health to the General Storage Coordination (CGA), and would be destined for the first and second doses of the vaccine schedule.

The distribution of doses to municipalities that withdraw vaccines in the CGA began to be made this Monday (6). According to the folder, vaccines are being withdrawn by:

Rio de Janeiro

Niteroi

Sao Goncalo

Sissy boy

Itaboraí

Round Back

The other municipalities, according to SES, will receive the doses on Wednesday (8).

Of the more than 300 thousand doses, 141,348 were withdrawn by the municipal Health Department (SMS) from Rio this Monday (6). According to the secretariat, 35,832 are for the first dose.