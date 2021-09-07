INTRODUCTION

The drink in question will not only be an effective ally in the always expensive task of losing weight, but also responsible for cleaning the digestive system and reducing cholesterol. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s absolutely delicious.

Do you want to know how to prepare it and what ingredients you will need? Keep reading…

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

the papaya

The protagonist of our preparation will be the papaya. In addition to containing vitamins from groups A, B and C, it is rich in papain, a very useful enzyme to alleviate digestive and intestinal transit difficulties.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

OAT BRAN

Our second ingredient will be oats. The beta-glucans it contains help us feel full. Likewise, when these fibers come into contact with water, they turn into a gel that makes the fecal cake larger and more viscous, which means that our bodies will absorb less of the substances present in the cake, including glucose and cholesterol. Therefore, the regular consumption of oats is directly related to the reduction in the formation of fatty plaques, which cause cardiovascular disease.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

LINSEED

Last but not least, the flaxseed: a seed that speeds up metabolism and promotes fat burning. But its effects extend even further as it also regulates blood pressure and lowers levels of triglycerides and uric acid.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

PREPARATION

We need a:

  • 1/2 cup of chopped papaya.
  • 3 tablespoons of oat bran.
  • 1 tablespoon of flaxseed.
  • 1 tablespoon of organic honey (optional).

Blend everything in a blender and drink immediately, preferably replacing breakfast, for an entire month. The results will not wait.

If you liked this recipe, SHARE IT WITH YOUR FRIENDS!

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

5/5 SLIDES