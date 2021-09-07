The Farm will start on the other Tuesday with a preview on Monday – Prisma

“A Fazenda 13” is coming up, and it has already launched a series of news long before its debut, next Tuesday, the 14th.

This coming Thursday, during the press conference at “Hoje em Dia”, under the command of César Filho, Ticiane Pinheiro and journalist Celso Teixeira, in addition to the official presentation by Adriane Galisteu, director Rodrigo Carelli will be present to meet the journalists and himself public. Clarify what should or can be clarified.

It is important to highlight that for this meeting, among the 20 participants confirmed and already in isolation since the last weekend, seven will be drawn and will be open to questions. Evidently with a fixed time. No one will speak or appear more than the other.

It is the first time that, in the case of “A Fazenda”, the names of some participants will be known in advance.

And also as something unprecedented, for the eve of its premiere, on Monday, the 13th, it has been decided to air a special program, starting at 10:45 pm, under the command of Rodrigo Faro, directly from the Record studios, interacting with Adriane Galisteu at the Itapecerica da Serra facility. Adriane, practically, is already “living” there.

Some surprises are planned for the occasion. In addition to the changes made to its interiors, mainly in the decoration, the scenographic part of this next edition will have a magazine. Inside it, there will already be four other guests, who will compete for the 21st place. It will be up to the public to decide, as of Tuesday’s official premiere, who he or she will be in a vote that will last until the night of Friday, the 17th.

Remember that Tik Tok will have a direct involvement with everything, including, and most likely, being responsible for the revelation, at any time, of other 2 or 3 participants.

Also as part of all this mechanics, “Hora do Faro”, as happened in previous years, will also present the “Última Chance” frame again, receiving the eliminated of each week.