The futuristic car that ‘eats’ pollution

  • Jane Wakefield
Credit, Getty Images

The car’s exterior is undulated to reflect the airflow over it.

A car that was designed to eliminate air pollution while driving was shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in the UK.

Created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick, the Airo should go into production in China in 2023 — and the idea is to manufacture a million of them.

The radical design aims not only to address the issue of pollution, but also to help resolve the “space crisis” evidenced by the covid-19 pandemic.

Critics are not convinced, however, that the automobile can be more than a concept car.