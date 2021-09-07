The Witcher: Ronin Kickstarter Campaign Starts Tomorrow (07)

The Witcher it has a very rich universe, which yields a lot of material beyond games — like the Netflix series and the new anime series, which is in production. Now, the franchise will also get a manga.

The Witcher: Ronin it mixes the European history of Geralt de Rivia with ancient Japanese folklore. To get it out of the picture, CD Projekt Red is launching a campaign on Kickstarter. which will start on September 7th.

Some people questioned why a company with so much money is doing a crowdfunding action to fund a project. CD Projekt Red argues that crowdfunding will allow the manga to be released in more countries at the same time, and that it is aimed at those who are a big fan of The Witcher — and not for the general public, like the comic books already released.

In addition, there is a strategic issue: the company can measure people’s interest in manga, without investing huge amounts of money in a product that, perhaps, is not so sought after. CD Projekt Red has already used Kickstarter to finance the board game for The Witcher, in 2021.

Special gifts for those who contribute first

The story of manga The Witcher: Ronin it is not directly related to the chronology of games or the Netflix series. It takes place in an alternate universe, in which Geralt de Rivia is magically transported to a fantastic Japan filled with yokai (monsters).

The main story of The Witcher: Ronin it will have 100 pages with color illustrations by the artist Hataya and a script by Rafal Jaki. In addition, the hardcover manga will feature three other shorter stories, with 15 pages each.

If you want to be one of the proud owners of a copy of the manga, you can contribute to CD Projekt Red’s Kickstarter campaign. It is now possible to access the crowdfunding page and register to receive notifications when the campaign starts — this is scheduled to happen next Tuesday, September 7th, at 7:00 am (Eastern time).

Those who contribute in the first 24 hours, in addition to the manga, will receive an exclusive gift: a 12 cm miniature, which depicts a battle between Geralt and Tengu, a character in the new story. If you’re interested, get ready to leave your contribution to the campaign. The Witcher: Ronin on Kickstarter next Tuesday. And if you didn’t like this crowdfunding idea for CD Projekt Red, you can also leave your opinion in the comments.

