They arrived! Raquel Pacheco, Bruna Surfistinha, announces the birth of twin daughters

Actress celebrated the birth of the first heiresses this past Sunday (5); know more

Raquel Pacheco’s house, the Bruna Surfistinha, is in a party!

The writer celebrated the birth of her twin daughters a lot, Elis and Mary, this last Sunday (5). Both are the result of his relationship with the visual artist Xico Santos.

Raquel and Xico met in September 2020 and are already making plans to go up to the altar. In the final stretch of pregnancy, the first-time father wrote a text telling about the difficulties of the couple’s first pregnancy.

“It has been hard days with a lot of nausea, I think that all the tranquility we had is being charged with interest in this final stretch. We no longer know what it’s like to sleep a full night for two months, either with the lack of position or with the numerous trips to the bathroom, she can’t stand for long sitting, let alone standing because her feet swell so much that they look like beautiful buns candy“, started counting.

FEAR FOR THE FUTURE OF THE DAUGHTERS

Rachel Pacheco, known as Bruna Surfistinha, vented about the attacks he has been suffering on social networks, directed at his twin daughters.

In an interview with IG, she said that it is not new that she receives offensive messages on the internet, and that she has always looked for a way not to be shaken by the hatred replicated in a virtual form.