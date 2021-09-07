Thiaguinho earns R$ 2 billion with his company, says Forbes

According to Forbes magazine, singer Thiaguinho, 38, earns R$ 2 billion a year with his company Paz & Bem. Created in 2009 only as a publisher to manage the artist’s works and music, the company also became the record label and the place that manages Thiaguinho’s career.

I was very young at the time of the group [Exaltasamba], I didn’t have the knowledge of everything that happened in the music market and until today I seek knowledge, because it is a very wide universe. [Cuidar da própria carreira] it was a great opportunity to grow as an artist in every way. Not only musically, but also as a manager — and understanding everything that involves a career. Thiaguinho

In April, after officially breaking his contract with Som Livre, the singer invested R$ 52 million to expand his company and became the owner of his own record company, which was already responsible for the release of his new album, the second part of his project ” Infinite” in July.

Thiaguinho said that, although at the moment the label is only focused on his own work, he does not rule out working with other artists in the future.

“Everything will depend on her growth, but it would be an honor. I’m a very curious guy in this sense of looking for new artists and composers,” he said.

Currently, Paz & Bem has 210 employees with a formal contract and an indirect impact on approximately four thousand people. The singer said that there were no layoffs during the pandemic and that all salaries were maintained.