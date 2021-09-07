The WhatsApp messaging app released an important feature for users this week. The news was officially revealed on the platform’s blog.

As detailed, it will now be possible to transfer the conversation history from one operating system to another when switching cell phones.

“We’ve worked a lot with operating system and cell phone manufacturers to build this feature securely and reliably,” he said.

The option to transfer WhatsApp history from iOS to Android will gradually become available.

The history transfer will be done without your messages being sent to the app in the process and will include voice messages, photos and videos.

WhatsApp works on a new feature that will be released soon for Android and iOS phones

The feature is currently available for all Samsung devices with Android version 10 or later.

Also according to the information, the feature will soon be available for more Android devices.

This is the new feature that has just been released by the WhatsApp app; check out how to use the novelty

When setting up a new phone, you will have the option to securely transfer your conversations from your old phone to your new one.

To transfer you will need a USB-C cable for Lightning. Check out:

With information from the app’s blog

