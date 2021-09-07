TIM down: users report instability in operator services – Business

Users report instability in the Meu TIM app and website, this Monday morning (6). With the site down, customers are unable to access information about their mobile line and recharge their cell phones.

“Trying to get credit on my cell phone without success, since early“, wrote a user.

On social networks, users request a pronouncement from TIM on the problem. “@TIM_AJUDA My TIM is down. I need to access my information”, complains another.

Services in the My TIM app

My TIM application and website allow the customer Consult information about plans, balance, credit, invoice, services, promotions and news, in addition to updating registration data.

In response to mentions on social networks, the operator TIM advised users to send messages on TIM’s official profiles so that each one can solve their problem individually.

TIM response

Triggered by Diário do Nordeste, TIM responded. See note below:

“Some customers may be having difficulties in using the operator’s services today (6), due to the unavailability of one of its operating systems. Company technicians work so that services are restored as soon as possible”, says the company.

TIM recharge: Complaints across the country

Complaints are from users across the parents. In Belém, for example, an internet user tweeted that even with the recharge made recently, it is not possible to make calls with the number.

“What happened to my TIM pre top control plan, I recharged 20 reais on the 03rd and today it says it’s over, as I always did it and use it for two weeks”, he says.

In Salvador, another user claims that his plan performs automatic recharge, however, even with regularized payment, it is not possible to make calls, not even to the operator’s official number, *144. “What’s going on that my plan is control and I can’t make a call, I try to call and get a message to add credit”, he asks.