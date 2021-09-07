Tite returns to summon athletes who play in England next week and expects support from FIFA | Brazilian Team

With the tight schedule, the Brazilian team will leave the FIFA date of September already thinking about the games in October, for the World Cup qualifiers. On Friday of next week, the 17th, coach Tite will summon the players who will face Colombia, Venezuela and Uruguay, on the 7th, 10th and 14th of next month.

The selected list once again, it must have athletes from England, a controversial issue in the last call-up. For the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru, Tite has called up nine Premier League players and none of them have been released by their respective clubs.

The “English” present at the last call were:

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City) and Alisson (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City) and Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) Midfielders: Fabinho (Liverpool) and Fred (Manchester United)

Fabinho (Liverpool) and Fred (Manchester United) Attackers: Raphinha (Leeds United), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Besides them, midfielder Claudinho and forward Malcom, both from Zenit, from Russia, presented themselves to the Seleção, but later had the returns demanded by the club.

The CBF hopes to have FIFA’s backing to enforce the mandatory release for these games.

There is also an expectation that the governing body of football will apply some punishment to English clubs for what happened at the end of last month, which would inhibit new restrictions.

English clubs, for their part, are willing to maintain the veto.

What motivated the non-release by the teams of the Premier League was the requirement to quarantine these players on their return to the UK. Due to the control measures for the coronavirus pandemic, the athletes would leave their clubs for another two weeks in the return of the selections. Furthermore, it also displeased the additional two days of FIFA date period, from nine to 11 days.

Before thinking about the October games, Brazil turns its attention to the duel against Peru, on Thursday, at 21:30, at Arena Pernambuco.

In the next rounds, the Seleção will face Colombia and Venezuela away from home, and Uruguay at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.