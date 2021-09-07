Today’s Free Fire Codes: September 6, 2021; check the rewards

Want to renew your Free Fire skin library this Monday? See how the mobile Battle Royale redemption codes work for today, September 6, 2021.
The popular Battle Royale Free Fire game has gameplay-modifying aesthetic elements, you can get them in the store or with redemption codes from September 6, 2021. Let’s see what the list of rewards is all about, which may vary from weapon skins to cosmetic clothing.
the codes Free Fire are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds, virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes and serves both players of Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems.
These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, september 6th, so we recommend turning on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all.
Today’s Sept 6th Codes
- GS0C5HPMXR2TU5QP
- PFJ9N578URDCZ9ET
- P0CQ5W8UNL6DWM90
- 8PP7NXXW6WV9W4M7
- WQSXC6U9KDNQU2RV
- Z4DA14N9XXEU69DH
- 2EHLX7GZMD1N6GUL
- T7XH12HGHKY7NGUZ
- DAGGRZ54V2W1G474
- ZX2WZHV01Z6FUH1Y
- VESTMU04KPZLGEUG
- Q28WBQH3Z8FU3LPL
- C7ZY7D3KAEXGC86S
- 5N37AL5VVKA158M7
- 80YQB2URNFRF0SJ8
- WS7AMLFMH6LMRTHX
- UP39SS646BSHU8FE
- 6R9673VHUW6QRAK2
- 6US3PC0GDW2LQNE8
- V2NGQWN6GQ2AYBHX
- 2N41MKZVV32EE179
- DR8S954015NME18F
- 8CWXHCERDDR77DCQ
- MZQSPV69F8GS8JUX
- GPFWPFA50G93Z93X
- 4FKAF15B2XUXP2LT
- T47S1RQVFWWA2WB2
- VD9Y6HTNQY1JPV2H
- 93MKZGR6GTAQT9PZ
- 5V1VQF0AWZRHZUTN
- CVZX3V6KL7QCD7RF
- CP31E38Z9L6Q6W64
- 6E7JYCMPQ1BQUCDN
- SD4RBT03QLGYVTM3
All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.
To receive loot boxes, diamonds, skins or pets, you must enter the 12-digit codes on the Free Fire Reward page.
A compilation with each and every one of the Free Fire September 6 Reward Keys and Free Fire Max for EU, LATAM and BR. Selection created so that, wherever you are, you can enjoy all of Garena’s gifts in the game: weapons, skins, characters, diamonds, boxes, gestures and much more.
Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday.
September 5th codes
- ECSM-H8ZK-763Q
- FFPL-PQXX-ENMS
- FFPL-NZUW-MALS
- FFMC-2SJL-KXSB
- FFPL-OWHA-NSMA
- C23Q-2AGP-9FPH
- FFMC-LJES-SCR7
- FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL
- F2AY-SAH5-CCQH
Please keep in mind that they are only available for 24 hours from their publication. Once used or expired, you will receive the following message: “o code expired or not valid“.
