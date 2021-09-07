Today’s Free Fire Codes: September 6, 2021; check the rewards

Want to renew your Free Fire skin library this Monday? See how the mobile Battle Royale redemption codes work for today, September 6, 2021.

The popular Battle Royale Free Fire game has gameplay-modifying aesthetic elements, you can get them in the store or with redemption codes from September 6, 2021. Let’s see what the list of rewards is all about, which may vary from weapon skins to cosmetic clothing.



–Continues after advertising–

the codes Free Fire are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds, virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes and serves both players of Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems.

These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, september 6th, so we recommend turning on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all.

Today’s Sept 6th Codes

GS0C5HPMXR2TU5QP

PFJ9N578URDCZ9ET

P0CQ5W8UNL6DWM90

8PP7NXXW6WV9W4M7

WQSXC6U9KDNQU2RV

Z4DA14N9XXEU69DH

2EHLX7GZMD1N6GUL

T7XH12HGHKY7NGUZ

DAGGRZ54V2W1G474

ZX2WZHV01Z6FUH1Y

VESTMU04KPZLGEUG

Q28WBQH3Z8FU3LPL

C7ZY7D3KAEXGC86S

5N37AL5VVKA158M7

80YQB2URNFRF0SJ8

WS7AMLFMH6LMRTHX

UP39SS646BSHU8FE

6R9673VHUW6QRAK2

6US3PC0GDW2LQNE8

V2NGQWN6GQ2AYBHX

2N41MKZVV32EE179

DR8S954015NME18F

8CWXHCERDDR77DCQ

MZQSPV69F8GS8JUX

GPFWPFA50G93Z93X

4FKAF15B2XUXP2LT

T47S1RQVFWWA2WB2

VD9Y6HTNQY1JPV2H

93MKZGR6GTAQT9PZ

5V1VQF0AWZRHZUTN

CVZX3V6KL7QCD7RF

CP31E38Z9L6Q6W64

6E7JYCMPQ1BQUCDN

SD4RBT03QLGYVTM3

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.



–Continues after advertising–

To receive loot boxes, diamonds, skins or pets, you must enter the 12-digit codes on the Free Fire Reward page.

A compilation with each and every one of the Free Fire September 6 Reward Keys and Free Fire Max for EU, LATAM and BR. Selection created so that, wherever you are, you can enjoy all of Garena’s gifts in the game: weapons, skins, characters, diamonds, boxes, gestures and much more.

Enjoy and check the codes we released yesterday. September 5th codes ECSM-H8ZK-763Q

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS

FFPL-NZUW-MALS

FFMC-2SJL-KXSB

FFPL-OWHA-NSMA

C23Q-2AGP-9FPH

FFMC-LJES-SCR7

FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL

F2AY-SAH5-CCQH Please keep in mind that they are only available for 24 hours from their publication. Once used or expired, you will receive the following message: “o code expired or not valid“. You will also enjoy reading: Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related