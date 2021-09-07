Too many gringos in São Paulo will force Crespo to cut the cast – 07/09/2021

At the same time that he gained two reinforcements for the second half, coach Crespo will also have a slight headache to assemble the group of São Paulo taken to the matches. With eight foreigners, Benitez, Galeano, Orejuela, Rigoni, Rojas, Arboleda, Gabriel Neves and Calleri, the club now has three players above the lime allowed by the CBF.

According to Brazilian football regulations, the limit for foreigners in competitions such as the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil is five players. Of the eight, at least three already come out ahead. The first of them is Rigoni. The Argentine is the main name in the offensive sector today. A similar situation is that of Ecuadorian Arboleda, holder in the defense, and midfielder Benitez, considered the best offensive solution for the tricolor midfield.

The last two gringos who landed in the tricolor were Gabriel Neves and Calleri. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder arrives on loan from Nacional-URU and will still have to show service to win a spot in the team. On the other hand, the Argentine striker returns to the club with morale. Calleri is the fans’ long-standing desire to strengthen their power in front of goal.

To fill the eventual last vacancy, four players remain. In addition to Gabriel Neves, Colombian full-back Orejuela, Ecuadorian striker Rojas and the young Paraguayan striker Galeano are fighting.