Tottenham will fine Lo Celso, Romero and Davinson Sánchez after the trio defeat the club and travel to defend Argentina and Colombia in the qualifiers

O tottenham will fine the defenders Romero and Davinson Sanchez and the midfielder Lo Celso for having contravened the club’s orders and traveled to South America to defend the teams of Argentina and Colombia in the games of World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The information was published in several vehicles of the English media, such as the The Athletic website and the newspaper The Telegraph.

Tottenham returns to the field by Premier League on September 11, at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Crystal Palace, with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

the teams of Premier League, including the Spurs, unanimously decided not to release athletes to participate in FIFA Data games in countries that are on the COVID-19 red list.

That’s because, upon returning to England, they would have to go through a mandatory quarantine, missing important appointments in the following days for the Premier League and European tournaments.

However, Romero, Davinson and Lo Celso chose to travel and defend their teams in two of the three games of the South American FIFA Data. To try to “pacify” the situation, they offered to come back before the 3rd match, doing a “mini-quarantine” in Croatia before returning to England.

The situation, however, got much worse after the scenes last Sunday, when agents from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) invaded the field of Neo Química Arena and paralyzed the game between Brazil and Argentina, which was suspended.

The government agency’s attitude occurred precisely because Romero and Lo Celso (in addition to goalkeeper Martínez and striker Buendía) had passed through England in recent days, which would force them to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Brazil.

However, they withheld this information when passing through Federal Police control on arrival in Brazil, which ultimately led to scenes seen at Corinthians stadium last Sunday.