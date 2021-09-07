Turnaround! Luciano Huck ‘saves’ dancers from Faustão; know which ones – 09/07/2021

Ballet movements on Brazilian TV are going beyond the dance steps.

The market is heated, with the debut of “Show dos Famosos” on “Domingão com Huck” and the upcoming show by Fausto Silva on Band. Some dancers who were dismissed by Faustão’s production in the months before the end of the original “Domingão” were surprisingly rehired for the new phase of the attraction. See in the list below who are some of the stars rescued by Luciano Huck.

Suellem Morimoto

Suellem Morimoto was in charge of the ballet for 7 years, until 2019. He participated twice in the “Dança dos Famosos”, with Igor Rickli and Sérgio Malheiros, and was also a judge in 2020.

pamella Gomes

Pâmella Gomes joined the ballet of Domingão in 2016 and is back after working at SBT. She is the drum queen of Tom Maior and the muse of Empress Leopoldinense.

camila wolf

Camila Lobo also participated in the “Dança Dos Famosos” twice, the first with Giba and then with Sidney Magal. Before joining “Domingão”, she was runner-up in the Globeleza contest. He returned to the program in the first round of “Super Dança”, in the role of technical jury.

Nathalia zannin

Nathália Zannin is a model and has worked with Faustão for the last 6 years, even making several merchandising presentations. In “Super Dança”, she was Thiago Abravanel’s original teacher, but was replaced during the competition by Brennda Martins.

More dancers immortalized as dancers of Faustão should also appear in the next episodes of the new “Domingão”, including some who were working on “Super Dança”. Others, however, are likely to depart for the Band, as the column anticipated last week.

We return at any time with new information.