TV network! takes an hour from Sonia Abrão to show pro-Bolsonaro acts · TV News

RedeTV! will have a special coverage to show the demonstrations in favor of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro on the September 7th holiday. The station, which follows an editorial line that pleases the President of the Republic and his supporters, decided to take an hour off the program A Tarde É Sua to show events around Brazil.

With this, Sonia Abrão’s program will be aired from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, while the special will occupy the range from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Furthermore, in another nod to Bolsonaro, RedeTV! promises to display “live links and bulletins informing you of the latest updates throughout the entire schedule.”

According to sources from TV news, the one-hour cut displeased the A Tarde É Sua team. The reason: commercial issues. Without this time, the afternoon will no longer display merchandising actions and will have their revenue harmed. The edition that will air on Tuesday (7) was recorded in advance, as employees are off due to the holiday.

The station, which ranges between 1 and 2 points on average with A Tarde É Sua, also reserved another time to talk more about the protests. Starting at 11:30 pm, Amanda Klein, Mauro Tagliaferri, Silvio Navarro and Rodrigo Constantino will analyze the events that took place throughout the day in the special Balanço 7 de Setembro.

In addition, the Opinion in the Air and the National Alert, with presenters aligned with the President of the Republic, will also give ample space to the event. Despite all this mobilization, part of RedeTV’s employees! is still on strike. In other words, those who continue to work will have to do their utmost to cope with the increase in demand.