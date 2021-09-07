UFC: after knockout on debut, Paddy Pimblett sends message: “The new king is here” | combat

Paddy Pimblett’s debut on Ultimate served to give a good calling card to the Englishman who arrived at the organization with the status of potential next star of the company. This Saturday, he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on the main card of the UFC Brunson vs. Till, in Las Vegas (USA), and, at the press conference, he announced that he is the new king of the event.

– People think I’m a grappler and I just shut everyone up. I can change, I can go down, I can wrestling, I have personality, I have the look. The new king is here, boy – said “The Baddy”.

1 of 2 Paddy Pimblett knocks out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his UFC debut — Photo: Getty Images Paddy Pimblett knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his UFC debut — Photo: Getty Images

Despite having knocked out Vendramini, Pimblett got scared early in the fight. The Brazilian connected good blows, shook the Englishman and put him down, but he couldn’t settle the bill and was punished by his rival at the end of the round.

– That would never go wrong. This is my destiny. I showed everyone that I can overcome adversity too, because he caught me with a good left hook. I need to stop letting people punch me in the face. I really want to put on a show, so I put my hands down and go into shooting with people. I do this at the gym. I can’t help myself. I like to fight. It’s really stupid because it can go wrong, but it didn’t.

UFC Brunson vs Till Best Moments

Paddy Pimblett avoided challenging a name for his next commitment and said he would take on any opponent the UFC puts in front of him. The fighter said he would like to return in November or December and made a request to the organization to make a card in England at the time.

– Luigi Vendramini was the fourth name that was put in front of me for this fight. All other names placed I said yes. I will never say no to a fight. I’m not a soft ass. Any name that is put for me in the contract, I will sign it. I don’t care if they’re ranked or not or where they’re from or where the fight is going to be, if it’s in their backyard. If it’s in their backyard, they’ll all start to feel sick when I go in anyway. That’s what I do – concluded.

2 of 2 Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight. It’s live only in Combate! — Photo: Combat