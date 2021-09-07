UK approves new drug to control cholesterol

The UK approved on Wednesday, 1, an innovative drug to lower cholesterol. Inclisiran, which has already been approved for use in the European Union, is administered only twice a year to reduce the risk of patients who have already had a cardiovascular event, having another.

Inclisiran is the first drug in a new drug class that uses RNA interference (RNAi) to increase the liver’s ability to remove harmful cholesterol from the blood. It is indicated for people with primary hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that negatively affects an individual’s LDL cholesterol, and people with mixed dyslipidemia, characterized by abnormally high levels of fats in the blood. The drug can be used alone or along with other cholesterol-lowering drugs such as statins.

The clinical study showed that inclisiran reduces LDL by up to 52% in an effective and sustained way, in patients who are already using the maximum dose of statin and are still unable to control cholesterol. “Inclisiran represents a game changer in the potential prevention of thousands of premature deaths from heart attacks and strokes,” said Meindert Boysen, executive vice president of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in the UK, and director of the Center for Health Technology Evaluation.

The treatment is also being evaluated by the FDA, the agency that regulates drugs in the United States and by Anvisa. “We wait [que o medicamento] be available to Brazilian patients until March 2023, and may be brought forward to July 2022″, Novartis said in a note to VEJA.

inclisiran was developed by The Medicines Co. The company was purchased by Novartis in 2019 for $9.7 billion as part of its strategy to advance the cardiovascular drug market. For comparison, while inclisiran treatment is done with just two injections per year, its competitors – Repatha from Amgen and Praluent from Sanofi and Regeneron – need 26 injections per year.