Understand why the future of work may lie in the metaverse

Westend61/Getty Images

Living in the real world has not been easy for the past two years. We face the Covid-19 pandemic, the assassination of Georg Floyd, endless struggles over politics, social unrest and the disastrous consequences of Afghanistan – among other difficulties.

All these real-world problems can make you yearn for a better place. And the amazing part of it is that a brave new world is being created. It is called the metaverse. The term refers to a collective virtual space in which people can interact with one another in augmented reality. Yeah, it’s kind of crazy.

READ MORE: Metaverse: everything you need to know about technology that integrates the real and virtual worlds

Consumers, technologists, entrepreneurs and the entire entertainment industry are already looking to this as the next frontier, as people can live, work and be close together in a virtual world. The metaverse is expected to be the next important step after the internet.

Instead of Zoom calls, you can interact with coworkers and customers in a virtual environment that feels real. You can buy houses, play video games, interact with family and friends, watch shows, shop and try on clothes.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is one of the leaders in this mission to make the metaverse available and accessible to everyone. The billionaire told his employees that he believes this will be a big part of Facebook’s future. “It’s a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces”, he explains. “You can think of it as an embedded Internet that you’re in, rather than just looking. We believe that this will be the successor of the mobile internet”, he predicts.

We’ve seen this happen before. Fortnite, Roblox and Animal Crossing by Epic Games offer metaverse-type experiences. It is also anticipated that cryptocurrencies or digital assets will be used to buy products and services. Clothing designer and retailer Ralph Lauren, as well as credit card company Visa, are looking to get involved in the process, seeing the full long-term potential of the business.

There will be aspects related to work. “In the future, working together will be one of the main ways people use the metaverse,” Zuckerberg wrote in a social media post. Facebook is already testing Horizon Workrooms, a free application used in Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. This feature will allow people to enter virtual offices as avatars and participate in real-time meetings. The product will connect people through hybrid regime and remote working.

Zuckerberg says the metaverse will offer new and interesting opportunities for people. For example, an enhanced work-at-home experience that makes you feel part of the team and not isolated alone in your apartment. You can interact with coworkers, go to interviews, find a new job, communicate with clients and build businesses. It seems that if this works, there is an unlimited possibility of what could happen in a new virtual reality.

Follow FORBES Brazil on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Follow Forbes Money on Telegram and get firsthand financial market news

Download the Forbes Brazil app from the Play Store and App Store.

Also have Forbes on Google News.