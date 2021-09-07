Unimed Londrina will have its own hospital with 150 beds

The cooperative doctors of Unimed Londrina approved in an assembly held this week the construction of a hospital for the cooperative. The definition of the project starts this month and the forecast is that the hospital will be delivered within three years. The investment will be of more than R$ 150 million and according to preliminary studies. Initially, the hospital is expected to generate 800 jobs directly.

According to the president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Genha Taha, the hospital comes to fill an important gap in the city’s health. “This delivery will benefit all the people who live in Londrina and region. We will have a hospital highly qualified to serve customers in the best way possible. There will be 150 more beds in the city”, he explains.

According to him, the proposal had been discussed for over ten years by the administration. At the meeting that defined the construction of the new hospital, the creation of a working group that will participate in the definition of the project and monitor the next steps of the project was also approved. This group must be formed by cooperating physicians who work in different areas, as well as members of the company’s board of directors.

Unimed Londrina is the 182nd largest company in the region and also the 73rd largest in Paraná, according to the 500 MAIORES DO SUL ranking, published by Grupo AMANHÃ with the technical support of PwC. Read the full yearbook by clicking here.

