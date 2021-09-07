Used items trade grows 48.5% in the pandemic

The opening of establishments that sell second-hand products had a growth of 48.58% between the first semesters of 2020 and 2021, according to a survey by Sebrae, based on data from the Federal Revenue. For the entity, the covid-19 pandemic, which increased the financial control of families, and the growing concern with the preservation of the environment may have been factors that boosted the used car market in the country.

Businesswoman Carolina Fonseca, 39, saw this happen in practice. She owns the clothing thrift store Musa Moda Circular, in Brasília, and reports the increase in sales and the opening of thrift stores during this period, mainly online stores.

For her, people are normalizing the purchase of used items and reviewing consumption habits, especially those that remained in home office during the pandemic. “People brought me a lot of detachment. They started to review what they had in their wardrobe and saw that it doesn’t make sense to keep all those clothes anymore. In addition to spending more time at home and, theoretically, having that time to rethink your own life. I saw this minimalist movement”, said Carolina.

According to Sebrae, in the first half of this year, 2,104 new companies were opened in the segment, with 1,875 individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI) and 229 small businesses. In the same period last year, 1,298 MEI and 118 small businesses had been created. “This increase in the opening of new businesses in the trade of used items, verified between the first six months of 2020 and 2021, is the biggest in six years”, highlighted the entity.

The survey covers retail trade in coins and collectors’ stamps, books and magazines, and other used items, such as furniture, household items, appliances, clothing and shoes, and demolition material.

Market tendencies

According to Sebrae, this is a global trend and research carried out in other countries proves that the used car market still has room for growth. The entity cites the survey carried out by ThreadUP, one of the main clothing resale platforms in the United States, which pointed out that the values ​​moved in this segment have doubled since 2019 and is projected to triple by 2025.

ThreadUP’s research also detected that the main apparel retailers are already planning how to leverage this market and one of the paths chosen is the formation of partnerships. For 60% of them, for logistical reasons, the most viable way to reach new markets is to join companies already specialized in the segment. Still, 28% say they intend to structure their own operation.

For Brazilian entrepreneurs, Sebrae recommends knowing their market niches, in addition to establishing a presence in the digital world, which can favor a greater capture of customers and greater recurrence of purchases of goods.

Carolina, for example, currently only works with digital commerce. For safety reasons, at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, it decided to close the show room he had at home, where he worked by appointment, and focused his efforts on promoting his Musa store website and Instagram page.

“When I completely migrated to online I saw that it worked better, there was a higher frequency of sales and people were more open because of the pandemic,” he said, explaining that, like all digital commerce, it offers parts warranty and the possibility of return in seven days. “The pandemic gave this opening and I take advantage of it”, he pointed out.