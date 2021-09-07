Vaccination against Covid: 31.57% are fully immunized; 63.23% of the population took the 1st dose | Vaccine

Brazilians who are fully immunized, that is, who took the two doses or the single dose of vaccines against Covid are 31.57% of the population. There are 67,337,124 people in total, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Monday (6).

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,870,573 people, which corresponds to 63.23% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 13,245 people.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 202,220,942 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 523,283 people, the second to 230,840, the single dose to 3,640 and the booster dose to 13,245, a total of 771,008 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (46.53%), São Paulo (40.05%), Rio Grande do Sul (38.09%), Espírito Santo (34.94%) and Paraná (34.13%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (74.05%), Rio Grande do Sul (67.31%), Santa Catarina (65.81%), Distrito Federal (65.57%) and Paraná (65.04%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

202,220,942 (85.17% of the doses distributed to the states) New data were released (23 states and the DF): GO, PA, RO, SC, SE, MA, TO, ES, AP, PE, RS, MT, PB, AL, MS, CE, RN, PI, PR, SP, DF, RJ, AM, BA

GO, PA, RO, SC, SE, MA, TO, ES, AP, PE, RS, MT, PB, AL, MS, CE, RN, PI, PR, SP, DF, RJ, AM, BA 3 states did not release data: RR, MG, AC

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

1 of 1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Monday — Photo: Arte G1 Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Monday — Photo: Arte G1

AC: 1st dose – 463,839 (51.15%); 2nd dose – 201,237 (23.44%; single dose – 11,358

AL: 1st dose – 1,848,987 (54.94%); 2nd dose – 823,812 (26.1%; single dose – 54,696

AM: 1st dose – 2,352,116 (55.08%); 2nd dose – 986,787 (24.18%; single dose – 45,662

AP: 1st dose – 419,057 (47.75%); 2nd dose – 136,371 (16.67%; single dose – 9,891

BA: 1st dose – 8,859,225 (59.12%); 2nd dose – 3,963,022 (28.15%; single dose – 255,552

EC: 1st dose – 5,435,029 (58.82%); 2nd dose – 2,393,514 (27.61%; single dose – 157,749

DF: 1st dose – 2,031,020 (65.64%); 2nd dose – 852,229 (29.36%; single dose – 56,321

ES: 1st dose – 2,574,482 (62.66%); 2nd dose – 1,331,772 (35.19%; single dose – 114,051

GO: 1st dose – 4,280,339 (59.39%); 2nd dose – 1,962,935 (27.24%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,718,361 (51.98%); 2nd dose – 1,578,222 (23.58%; single dose – 108,572

MG: 1st dose – 13,416,019 (62.66%); 2nd dose – 5,525,797 (28.04%; single dose – 478,175

MS: 1st dose – 1,847,924 (65.09%); 2nd dose – 1,091,044 (46.70%; single dose – 234,876

MT: 1st dose – 2,030,815 (56.93%); 2nd dose – 793,853 (24.76%; single dose – 89,336

PA: 1st dose – 4,086,840 (46.56%); 2nd dose – 2,467,408 (28.11%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,500,186 (61.58%); 2nd dose – 979,970 (25.68%; single dose – 62,450

PE: 1st dose – 5,745,434 (59.39%); 2nd dose – 2,487,645 (27.5%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,918,734 (58.33%); 2nd dose – 820,534 (26.45%; single dose – 49,441

PR: 1st dose – 7,602,633 (65.55%); 2nd dose – 3,375,697 (31.87%; single dose – 320,599

RJ: 1st dose – 10,666,744 (61.08%); 2nd dose – 4,945,505 (30.22%; single dose – 332,137

NB: 1st dose – 2,160,691 (60.68%); 2nd dose – 953,763 (28.34%; single dose – 55,557

RO: 1st dose – 1,056,494 (58.2%); 2nd dose – 437,792 (24.12%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 272,717 (41.78%); 2nd dose – 81,309 (13.94%; single dose – 9,647

RS: 1st dose – 7,718,565 (67.31%); 2nd dose – 4,071,461 (38.11%; single dose – 298,721

SC: 1st dose – 4,839,435 (65.95%); 2nd dose – 2,331,386 (31.77%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,435,077 (61.37%); 2nd dose – 552,857 (25.35%; single dose – 39,952

SP: 1st dose – 34,737,475 (74.47%); 2nd dose – 17,705,657 (40.42%; single dose – 1,148,164

TO: 1st dose – 852,335 (53.03%); 2nd dose – 349,614 (23.62%; single dose – 30,033

How many doses each state received until September 6

AC: 953.833

AL: 3,748,376

AM: 4,699,280

AP: 881.520

BA: 16,883,448

EC: 9,505318

DF: 3,398,876

ES: 4,637,890

GO: 7,480,760

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 24,853,194

MS: 3,323,280

MT: 3,895,306

PA: 9,301,000

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 10,513.140

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 12,980,820

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 4,060,300

RO: 1,815,968

RR: 666,168

RS: 14,090.256

SC: 8,370,020

SE: 2,353,400

SP: 55,243,626

TO: 1,612,170

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).