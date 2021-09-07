Vampeta reveals who he “pretends to play” at Brasileirão

In 2001, Vampeta demonstrated the dissatisfaction that she was living with Flamengo due to the salary delay, in an interview after the game, with the phrase “they pretend to pay and I pretend to play”.

The player who had low performance, justified himself with the phrase that ended up being immortalized. And when recalling the occasion in an interview with Arena SBT, the former player mentioned some player who for him lives the same reality in the Brazilian Championship.

Player had his ticket deleted at the Rio de Janeiro club | Reproduction Twitter

“There are people there. I could say that Daniel Alves is on this list (that they pretend to play), Lucas Lima, there are more people. They are my friends, but it’s true. When they finish their career, they’ll be able to speak here, too”, he said.

The São Paulo player, Daniel Alves, has already had his performance questioned mainly by the fans of the São Paulo tricolor. The player was even the target of harsh criticism for accepting to play for the Olympic team, defrauding the team in important disputes and the player’s response denounced the dissatisfaction with the club and increased the wear between the full-back, the fans and the São Paulo club itself.

At the time, the player stated that São Paulo was “failing” with him differently than he did for the club and that he did more for the team than the team did for him. “It’s very difficult to be in São Paulo, representing São Paulo, and São Paulo doesn’t behave like I do. But I will never exhibit São Paulo”, he said.

Lucas Lima, who was also mentioned by Vampeta and was recently loaned by Palmeiras to Fortaleza, already had days of glory mainly defending Santos, but he did not repeat the good results at Palmeiras, the player was little triggered and was on the bench for almost three months before to be borrowed.