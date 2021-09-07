Vampeta says Corinthians player was beaten on bus after 2007 relegation: ‘It was very sad’

O Corinthians lived the worst moment in its history in December 2007, when it had confirmed the first relegation in its history to the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

One of the names present in the cast was defensive midfielder Vampeta, the club’s idol, in the final stretch of his career.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an interview with the program SBT Arena, the former player revealed that, after the match that confirmed the Corinthians fall, a member of an organized crowd invaded the team bus and assaulted a player.

“First, the game for us not to fall was against Vasco, in São Januário. Then, against Grêmio, we conceded a goal with less than five minutes. When it fell, despair, we went to the bus”, he said.

“The metal guy, from Gaviões, is inside the bus restroom. He left, the first one he saw, he slapped, it was Clodoaldo right away. But it was very sad”, he added.

The player, world champion for the club in 2000, recalled the confusions and fights that existed in the champion team.

“Edilson, Marcelinho, Rincón, do you want someone else? I remember the opening of the Corinthians stadium, there was a friendly between Corinthians and Corinthians, which paid tribute to the players. Marcelinho arrived, hugged Rincón and said: ‘Fredy, how long has it been’. And Ricpon said: ‘He knows I don’t like him and he does these things,’ he said.