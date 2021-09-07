Vasco goes to CBF, listens to audios and maintains a request for withdrawal of the VAR in Series B – 09/06/2021

In an official note published this evening (6), Vasco informed that directors went to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) “to deal with the latest events regarding the controversies involving the club and the refereeing of the Brazilian Series B Championship.” According to Cruz-Maltino, at the meeting, audios and videos of the VAR of the game against Brasil de Pelotas were presented last Friday. The position of going to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for contesting the match and excluding the technology from the competition, however, is maintained.

Also according to the published document, Vasco representatives were received by Leonardo Gaciba, president of the National Arbitration Commission, in addition to Alicio Pena Júnior and Cláudio Vinícius Cerdeira, members of the aforementioned commission.

Cruz-Maltino, also in the note, disputes the way in which the VAR was implemented in Serie B and stressed that there was “no technical congress, which should have been called by the CBF to discuss with the clubs and inform/validate the VAR system to be used”.

“In Serie B, CBF hastily decided to hire, in the middle of the championship, a company with just one year of existence, without experience and without adequate availability of images to operate the system. Why turn clubs and their fans into guinea pigs? “, says excerpt from the note.

In the match between Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas, in São Januário, Cruz-Maltino had a goal disallowed for offside. The VAR, however, was not able to draw the lines on striker Daniel Amorim’s foot and check whether or not he was in an irregular position. In this way, the decision of the field arbitration was valid.

After the match, both coach Lisca and Football Executive Director Alexandre Bird protested and remembered the case that happened against Internacional, for last year’s Brazilian, when the VAR was unable to determine if Rodrigo Dourado, from Colorado, was offside or not under the allegation of “uncalibrated lines”.

See full note:

“This Monday morning (09/06), the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama was in person at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation to discuss the latest events about the controversies involving the Club and the arbitration of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

At the meeting, Vasco was represented by the 1st General Vice President, Carlos Roberto Osório, and the Legal Vice President, José Cândido Bulhões Pedreira. The directors were received by the president of the National Arbitration Commission, Mr. Leonardo Gaciba, in addition to Messrs. Alicio Pena Junior and Cláudio Vinicius Cerdeira, members of the Commission.

At the meeting, VAR information (audio and video) was presented to the Club regarding the Vasco da Gama vs Brasil-RS match, held last Friday in São Januário. In the view of the Arbitration Committee, the penalty in favor of the athlete Léo Matos, marked by the referee, Mr. Alison Sidnei Furtado, was correctly withdrawn after intervention by the VAR. The Club’s officers did not agree with the Commission’s interpretation. For Vasco da Gama, the penalty suffered by the athlete Léo Matos was correctly scored and the few angles available for the review of the bid are not clear enough to justify the reversal of the marking made by the field referee, who was well placed and scored the penalty with conviction.

On the other hand, the offside marked in the goal of the athlete Daniel Amorim in the second half, audio and video of the VAR made available by the Arbitration Committee clearly show that, once again to the detriment of Vasco, the VAR lines for measuring the offside position could not be used for lack of basic technical conditions.

This time, the explanation for the impossibility of using the VAR lines was not the “shadows” in the stadium, but the insufficient number of cameras for the correct operation of the system in Series B. There was no additional camera for the use of the VAR in the match, only the 5 cameras normally used in Series B departure transmissions. Therefore, there were no cameras with the necessary angle to properly measure the impediment lines, consequently preventing the VAR system from implementing the line that would measure the correct positioning of the Vasco athlete .

In light of these facts, Vasco da Gama informed the Arbitration Commission that it is requesting the CBF to immediately suspend the use of the VAR in the 2021 Series B matches. In Series A matches, from 9 to 13 cameras are available per match, the technology is operated by a company with proven national and international experience, and even so there are serious and recurring problems.

In Series B, CBF hastily decided to hire, in the middle of the championship, a company with only one year of existence, without experience and without adequate availability of images to operate the system. Why turn clubs and their fans into guinea pigs?

A serious aggravating factor for this decision was the absence of a technical congress, which should have been called by the CBF to discuss with the clubs and inform/validate the VAR system to be used in Series B, for implementation during a competition that has already has passed its half. Although the use of Video Referee is provided for in regulation, the technological and operational conditions are infinitely inferior to those of Serie A and Copa do Brasil, which are the references that clubs had until then. If Vasco da Gama were consulted whether they would agree with the implementation of a VAR with technical limitations in Series B, which devalues ​​and raises doubts about the credibility of the competition, our only possible answer would be a strong no!

There was a lack of transparency and sensitivity on the part of the CBF in this situation, deciding swiftly and without technical and material guarantees for the correct functioning of the Video Arbitrator. Without the proper conditions for the use of technology, the losses to Brazilian football are enormous, and we are still only in the second round of series B using this VAR with serious technical limitations. Vasco da Gama hopes that this misunderstanding will be corrected immediately to ensure fair play and the credibility of the competition“