Vasco goes to CBF, listens to audios and reiterates request to delete VAR: “Why turn clubs into guinea pigs?” | Vasco

– Why turn clubs and their fans into guinea pigs? – says an excerpt from the published note.

+ Company that operates VAR in Series B denies error in Vasco x Brasil-RS: “There was no technological problem”

As reported by Vasco, when analyzing the recordings, it was proven that the offside line could not be drawn when checking Daniel Amorim’s goal. The bid, then, had the field marking maintained. The game ended 1 to 1.

– There was no additional camera for the use of the VAR at the start, only the 5 cameras normally used in the start transmissions of Series B. Therefore, there were no cameras with the necessary angle to properly measure the impediment lines, consequently preventing the system VAR to implement the line that would check the correct positioning of the Vasco athlete.

In Serie A, CBF has two cameras to check moves on the offside line.

At 37 min of the 2nd half – sure submission by Andrey do Vasco against Brasil-RS

Vasco was represented at the meeting by the first general vice president, Carlos Roberto Osório, and by the legal vice president, José Cândido Bulhões Pedreira. The directors were received by the president of the National Arbitration Commission, Leonardo Gaciba.

According to Vasco’s schedule, President Jorge Salgado will send an official letter on Wednesday to the CBF asking for the exclusion of the VAR in Serie B.

1 of 2 Referee surrounded by Vasco and Brasil-RS players — Photo: André Durão Referee is surrounded by Vasco and Brasil-RS players — Photo: André Durão

This Monday, the ge revealed that the company that won the bid to operate the VAR in the B Series was created in March of last year. Sportshub offered a price 42% cheaper than Hawk-Eye, a Sony Brazil company, which has a contract with CBF until 2022 for Serie A and other competitions, such as the Copa do Brasil.

– Vasco da Gama informed the Arbitration Committee that it is requesting the CBF to immediately suspend the use of the VAR in the 2021 Series B matches. There is not enough technological infrastructure and image supply to make the system operation viable. In the Series A matches are available from 9 to 13 cameras per match, the technology is operated by a company with proven national and international experience, and even so there are serious and recurring problems – says another excerpt of the note.

Daniel Amorim’s goal was not the only move debated between Vasco and the Arbitration Committee. The penalty awarded by referee Alison Furtado in Léo Matos and later withdrawn by checking the VAR generated a divergence. According to Vasco, the Arbitration Commission considered it to be a correct decision. The club believes that it was an interpretive move and, therefore, there could be no interference.

– The Club leaders did not agree with the Commission’s interpretation. For Vasco da Gama, the penalty suffered by the athlete Léo Matos was correctly scored and the few angles available for the review of the bid are not clear enough to justify the reversal of the marking made by the field referee, who was well placed and scored the penalty with conviction – complete the note.

This Monday morning (09/06), the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama was in person at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation to discuss the latest events about the controversies involving the Club and the arbitration of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

At the meeting, Vasco was represented by the 1st General Vice President, Carlos Roberto Osório, and the Legal Vice President, José Cândido Bulhões Pedreira. The directors were received by the president of the National Arbitration Commission, Mr. Leonardo Gaciba, in addition to Messrs. Alicio Pena Junior and Cláudio Vinicius Cerdeira, members of the Commission.

At the meeting, VAR information (audio and video) was presented to the Club regarding the Vasco da Gama vs Brasil-RS match, held last Friday in São Januário. In the view of the Arbitration Committee, the penalty in favor of the athlete Léo Matos, marked by the referee, Mr. Alison Sidnei Furtado, was correctly withdrawn after intervention by the VAR. The Club’s officers did not agree with the Commission’s interpretation. For Vasco da Gama, the penalty suffered by the athlete Léo Matos was correctly scored and the few angles available for the review of the bid are not clear enough to justify the reversal of the marking made by the field referee, who was well placed and scored the penalty with conviction.

On the other hand, the offside marked in the goal of the athlete Daniel Amorim in the second half, audio and video of the VAR made available by the Arbitration Committee clearly show that, once again to the detriment of Vasco, the VAR lines for measuring the offside position could not be used for lack of basic technical conditions.

This time, the explanation for the impossibility of using the VAR lines was not the “shadows” in the stadium, but the insufficient number of cameras for the correct operation of the system in Series B. There was no additional camera to use the VAR in the match, only the 5 cameras normally used in Series B departure transmissions. Therefore, there were no cameras with the necessary angle to properly measure the impediment lines, consequently preventing the VAR system from implementing the line that would measure the correct positioning of the Vasco athlete .

In light of these facts, Vasco da Gama informed the Arbitration Commission that it is requesting the CBF to immediately suspend the use of the VAR in the 2021 Series B matches. In Series A matches, from 9 to 13 cameras are available per match, the technology is operated by a company with proven national and international experience, and even so there are serious and recurring problems.

In Series B, CBF hastily decided to hire, in the middle of the championship, a company with only one year of existence, without experience and without adequate availability of images to operate the system. Why turn clubs and their fans into guinea pigs?

A serious aggravating factor for this decision was the absence of a technical congress, which should have been called by the CBF to discuss with the clubs and inform/validate the VAR system to be used in Series B, for implementation during a competition that has already has passed its half. Although the use of Video Referee is provided for in regulation, the technological and operational conditions are infinitely inferior to those of Serie A and Copa do Brasil, which are the references that clubs had until then. If Vasco da Gama were consulted whether they would agree with the implementation of a VAR with technical limitations in Series B, which devalues ​​and raises doubts about the credibility of the competition, our only possible answer would be a strong no!