Vasco’s revolt after another defeat in Serie B: ‘Worst team in Vasco’s history’

Vasco went to the Hangover on Monday night (6), but will return to Rio de Janeiro with a 3-1 defeat against Avaí, in a match valid for the 23rd round of Serie B. they revolted with the performance of the team led by coach Lisca.
Many fans came to say that “this is the worst squad in history” of Cruzmaltino, while others claimed that the Rio club will hardly get access to Serie A playing this way.
Check out some reactions:
THIS IS THE WORST TEAM IN THE HISTORY OF VASCO
— Vascão da zoeira (@vascaodazoeira)
September 7, 2021
Today, any one of these losers from Vasco wins. It’s no use, with those defeated Vasco doesn’t get anywhere. Lucky to stay in series B. It’s a shame, but it’s reality.
— SINIMBA (@msiniro75)
September 7, 2021
For me Vasco won’t move up to Serie A this year at all, it’s just a matter of meeting the schedule to maintain himself. If you go up it will be the biggest miracle in recent times. This team is HORRIBLE. Cano e Lisca, you guys don’t deserve that, you can leave because you guys deserve better.
— leticia vascaina (@martinealc)
September 7, 2021
Nobody on Vasco’s team knows how to dominate a ball, this is unacceptable, shameful!
— Thiago Santana (@Thiago217)
September 7, 2021