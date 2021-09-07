Venezuelan government and opposition reach partial agreements in talks in Mexico | World

The Venezuelan government and opposition reached partial agreements to establish mechanisms for managing the Covid-19 pandemic on Monday (6).

In recent days, representatives from both sides of the conflict in Venezuela have met in Mexico City to find a way out of the country’s political crisis. A delegation from Norway brokered the talks, which are taking place to try to facilitate elections in November.

On Monday, a new meeting was also announced, from the 24th to the 27th of September, in Mexico City. The agreement was announced in a joint statement published at the end of the meeting.

Agreement to fight Covid-19

Mechanisms to fight Covid-19 include “recourse to resources from assets such as those granted by the International Monetary Fund,” said Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the Venezuelan Parliament and a trusted man of President Nicolas Maduro.

The document adds that “each party agrees to designate three representatives to form a National Social Care Table to address areas of health and nutrition.”

The other agreement is “to ratify sovereignty over the territory of Guyana Essequiba, according to which Venezuela’s eastern border is the dividing line of the Essequibo River.”

President Nicolas Maduro declared himself happy with the outcome of the meeting.

“Despite the confrontation of ideas we had, as happens in any democracy, in addition to being a firm expression of what each one thought, we managed to do it in an atmosphere of empathy, including a climate of cordiality, and we managed to work together,” he declared. Rodriguez.

The leader of opposition negotiators, Gerardo Blyde, stressed that it is important “to have reached a space that we hope will be depoliticized to agree all these measures in humanitarian matters and, additionally, that it is arduous, that it is not used as a political flag”.

Blyde added that “of course” access to resources is sought for humanitarian issues and that both parties “will do everything in our power” to achieve it.

One of the themes of the next round of meetings will be the justice system in Venezuela, Blyde said. “It’s a deep, complex issue, but one that we must start the democratic re-institutionalization of the country for,” he said.

Regional Elections in November

The negotiations, with the mediation of Norway, also seek the suspension of economic sanctions against Venezuela and the guarantee of free elections.

The dialogue takes place with a view to the elections for governors and mayors in November, in which the main opposition political parties will participate, breaking a three-year electoral boycott.